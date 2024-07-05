Lighting the way

PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

Basil and Baylys Farm Shop’s Monica Tromp holds up a willow lantern last week in Balclutha.

Basil and Baylys and Forest & Bird South Otago teamed up for Matariki celebrations last week, and one of their activities included willow lantern-making workshops for the night.

The workshops were successful, hosting more than 35 people in the Owaka area and more on the Friday evening when they held their Matariki celebrations in Pounawea.

The event was the first held in Pounawea and people hoped it would become a future annual event, Forest & Bird organisers said.