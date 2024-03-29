Local legend: Evan Dick

PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

This week’s Silver Fern Farms Local Legend is Evan Dick, of Kaitangata.

Mr Dick was put forward by A.J. Kell, of Kaitangata, who said he had been a "massive asset" for the town, taking key roles in Kaitangata’s community centre, house and land package, swimming pool, and many other projects.

Mr Dick thanked his nominator and Silver Fern Farms for providing a tasty leg of lamb for his weekend roast.

"This is something we need to split at least three ways, including Joyce Beck and Elizabeth Jenkinson [of the Kaitangata Housing Trust].

"This has been a collective effort, and it’s great to see young families coming into town and working hard to establish their lives here."

Mr Dick, a dairy farmer, said he "loved his meat". "There’s nothing wrong with a bit of lamb."