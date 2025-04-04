Local Legend: Jeff Bisset

PHOTO: NICK BROOK

April’s first Clutha Leader — Silver Fern Farms Local Legend is golf coach Jeff Bisset.

"Jeff is a long time member at the Balclutha Golf Club (BGC), a multi senior club champion and a great guy with it," his nominator said.

"He has been coaching juniors in the club for at least 20 years — even he doesn’t know how many — and is now teaching children of people he coached in the past."

Mr Bisset was surprised but pleased doing what he loved had made him a Local Legend.

"I’ve loved playing golf since I was 9," he said.

"Seeing the same enthusiasm in young people is inspiring and being able to help them develop their talent is very satisfying."

Mr Bisset’s free beginner coaching, with all gear provided, is available on Mondays and Tuesdays by inquiry at the BGC.