Local Legend Pauline Ellis. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

This week’s winner of the Silver Fern Farms Local Legend prize is Pauline Ellis, of Balclutha.

Pauline was nominated for the voluntary work she has completed for many years at the Clutha Budget Advisory Service.

Her nominees said Pauline has spent many long hours setting and putting in place financial systems for the organisation, as well as paying bills and helping the organisation find funding opportunities, particularly since it took on the running of the Food Hub.

Congratulations to Pauline, and a reminder get your nomination names, their contact details and why they deserve the prize in to evelyn.thorn@alliedpress.co.nz and they could be in to win.