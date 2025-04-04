Overflow solution in sight

Mt Cooee landfill staff could not say where on the site construction would begin, last week. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Mt Cooee landfill’s spillover may have been averted.

At a February 20 meeting, Clutha District Council heard the dump would probably be full by August, and transfer of overflow could cost $157,000 a month.

Some councillors showed frustration a consent application to the Otago Regional Council,( filed June 23, 2023, would not be completed in time to enable the dump to continue.

Clutha council’s chief executive Steve Hill said dumping predictions had been exceeded by "a big construction blip".

Mt Cooee was bought by the district council in 1985 and consents granted in 1995 expired on October 1, 2023.

Mt Cooee continued to operate in accordance with the expired consents, as allowed by the Resource Management Act.

The new consents required for the operation and expansion of Mt Cooee for 25 years include permits to discharge gases, odour and dust to air, water and entrained contaminants to water, waste and leachate to land in a manner that may result in contaminants entering groundwater, and a permit to take groundwater.

"ORC have been processing the application as quickly as they can, working with CDC at every step... and what information they need to provide, " ORC manager consents Alexandra King said.

"This application had been on hold for further information and for the applicant to respond ... [it] has now progressed, submissions have closed [and] the applicant has requested time to talk to submitters."

District council deputy chief executive Jules Witt said it had a plan ready to go.

"We are starting the scoping and tendering process for the construction of the new [landfill] cell now, as well as a transfer pad to enable options to transfer waste if required," he said.

On March 20, Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said the imminence of Mt Cooee transporting refuse away at high cost had been eliminated.

"The announcement of a month ago ... has been turned 180 degrees," he said.

"The public should take heart that these problems come along, but so do solutions."

Work is progressing on an extension to provide 6-12 months more capacity at the existing landfill.

"CDC is confident this is a sufficient period to have the consent approved," community and facility operations manager Kelly Gay said.

"Future operations at Mt Cooee will have the public reposit waste into a concrete pad ... [which] is also being designed as a transfer station.

"If required, some, or all waste could be transferred out of region.

"This provides the highest level of flexibility as the law around managing waste continues to evolve."

He said council was committed to ensuring public spending on waste infrastructure provided the best solutions for the present and future.

Construction work at Mt Cooee has not yet begun.