Matariki shines bright at Tapanui

PHOTO: GEMMA SINCLAIR

The unveiling of a bright yellow bench seat symbolising the flowers of the native kōwhai took place at the Tapanui Galaxiid Sanctuary in West Otago last Friday.

More than 20 people attended the annual Matariki event, Mauri Tū Matariki, now in its fifth year.

The bench, a collaboration between local businesses, schools and early childhood centres, bears a golden plaque engraved with Tupuārangi, the Matariki star that is linked to food and growth above the ground.

Event organiser Whaea Jaki Eales said the star, if it shone brightly enough, symbolised abundant food for native birds, especially kererū.

The bench also carries Tapanui Primary School’s motto: "Together we learn and grow".

School principal Jane Stuart said the kōwhai and Matariki star related to her 80-odd students as they were nourished by their education, like kererū and other native birds were by the kōwhai.

"[It] aligns strongly with our school vision — together we learn and grow, as actively involved, confident, lifelong learners," she said.

Tapanui Primary is one of five schools involved at the sanctuary, where nearly 1000 native trees have been planted, including kōwhai.