Lions root for good causes

Beef + Lamb New Zealand chairwoman Kate Acland speaks to Lawrence Lions members and guests during the club's annual Brassica Competition at Lawrence's Simpson Park late last month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A local service club has raised $78,000 towards good causes, thanks to the humble brassica.

Lawrence Lions Club held its annual brassica competition and charitable auction recently, which attracted about 150 participants this year.

Swedes, kale and fodder beet were weighed in and winners announced during a dinner at Lawrence’s Simpson Park on June 26.

The sum raised was generated by entry fees and the prizegiving night auction, event convener David Robertson said.

"We had a successful competition and auction once more this year, with our guests enjoying a dinner together and a presentation by guest-of-honour, Beef + Lamb New Zealand chairwoman Kate Acland.

"The competition works well at several levels. People enjoy bragging rights and a bit of friendly rivalry; everybody in the district learns ways to improve crop growth and yields by sharing their tips; and the money raised helps support good causes close to people’s hearts."

He had originally conceived the competition as a fundraiser for the Otago Rescue Helicopter, Mr Robertson said.

Over time, the club had decided to allow auction winners to assign their funding to their preferred organisations, however.

"The rescue helicopter still gets the lion’s share — about $19,000 this year. But we support a very wide range of good causes, which is excellent for everyone concerned."

This year, 19 good causes were nominated, he said.

Mr Robertson thanked the event’s long-standing sponsors and supporters.

"We absolutely couldn’t do it without them. It’s great to be able to welcome everyone on the night."

Best overall swede crop and the Ross Lyders Memorial Cup this year both went to Kyle and Olivia Forbes.