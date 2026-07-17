Tapanui gearing up for 150th

Tapanui Turns 150 convenor Gloria McHutchon dons some heritage finery at the West Otago Vintage Museum last week, as the community begins early preparations for the anniversary this December. Photo: Richard Davison

Vintage wheels are turning in Tapanui as the town prepares to celebrate its 150th jubilee this summer.

Tapanui Turns 150 event convenor Gloria McHutchon said the free public festival on December 13 would mark the formal acknowledgement of Tapanui as a town.

"Although the area would have had a prior Māori and European early settler history, the first borough council began its work in 1876, and a centenary was celebrated in 1976.

"So we’re following our predecessors in now celebrating the 150th."

Although initial ideas were already under discussion, the event relied upon and would be shaped by the wider community, Mrs McHutchon said.

"Although Tapanui West Otago Promotions has got the ball rolling, we’re looking for energetic volunteers who can help with ideas, organisation and planning. People can approach myself, or any of the committee members."

Tapanui retains many of its heritage buildings, which will form a backdrop to sesquicentennial celebrations this December. Photo: Otago Witness

She said early plans included integrating the town’s regular pre-Christmas market day, and adding a "crank-up"-style street parade of the local museum’s extensive vintage machinery collection.

Period dress would be encouraged, and a beard-growing competition had begun, to honour the style and fashions of the day.

"The Vintage Museum will be cranking up their machines, and we hope to have old-time demonstrations throughout the day, showing people a little of what life would have been like back in those early days.

"Often people had very little, but they got by and had good lives, which we can perhaps learn from today."

She said an evening concert would conclude proceedings.

"Because highways were terrible, communities tended to make their own enjoyment, and spend recreational time locally.

"Black Gully picnics were a big social occasion to which people would travel from across the district, and enjoy some camaraderie."

West Otago Vintage Museum plans to show off some of its heritage vehicle collection for Tapanui’s 150th celebration, including its famed Farmall tractors. Photo: David Beck

Mrs McHutchon said the initial reaction from townspeople to the jubilee had been "excited and positive".

"It’s all about keeping it simple. For example our beard-growing competition has no rules. Just have your beard judged on the day, and maybe win a prize.

"I’ve heard several gentlemen in town have already begun."

She said the event would be an opportunity to "put Tapanui on the map".

"We’re renowned for our friendly welcome, and being a thriving, busy community where we get things done.

"We’re already famous for our Christmas party. This is just another summer party, a little bit earlier."

richard.davison@alliedmedia.co.nz