Toy story hidden Milton gem

Tokomairiro Toy Library committee member Kelly Holden and daughters Georgie, 2, and Harriet Carruthers, 6, check out old favourites and new additions at the library last week. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A Milton group wants more children to share in affordable play, thanks to a well-kept local secret.

Tokomairiro Toy Library committee member Kelly Holden said, despite being one of the best-stocked facilities in the South, some Milton locals were perhaps not yet aware of the library’s existence.

Tucked away on a quiet back street, the discreet shed could be easy to miss, she said.

"When I joined about six years ago, the library was already well functioning and had a good collection of toys.

"We’ve got a strong committee that have worked hard to keep enhancing, rotating and replacing that collection, meaning we have probably 350 or so toys, sets and games now, with something for all interests.

"It’s a nice, peaceful spot for the library, but sometimes people just don’t know what’s available on their doorstep, especially if you don’t walk or drive past it regularly."

Mrs Holden said the not-for-profit facility had ample capacity to take on more members, who would find the facility an affordable way to give their families access to the latest toys, and perennial classics.

"We’ve got about 20 members at present, but anyone is welcome. We operate on a simple termly or annual subscription, meaning there are no ongoing fees for borrowing toys. Just borrow up to five at a time, for up to four weeks, then repeat."

Yearly subs were just $60, or $30 for Community Service Card holders.

"We want local kids to be able to access and enjoy play in a way that’s affordable for all families. The more the merrier."

The library can be found in the former scout hall on the corner of Gray and Elderlee Sts.

Opening hours are from 3.15pm to 4.15pm Thursdays, and 11am to 12 noon Saturdays.

Further details can be found online.