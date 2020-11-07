Milton trail bike rider urges use of locator beacons

The start line of the Lake to Sea Trail Ride event. Photo: John Cosgrove

A man who used his emergency locator beacon to get help in a fatal trail bike ride event near Milton is urging others to get one.

Eleven people were injured and one man died during the annual Lake to Sea Motorcycle Trail Ride last Saturday.

About 870 riders took part in the Tokomairiro High School-run event.

Mike Harrison, who was taking part in the event, arrived at the accident scene shortly after it happened.

"I was riding down a slightly downhill gravel road and I came around the bend to a bunch of people parked up at what looked like an accident scene."

There was a young boy on the ground who was obviously hurt and then further down there was a man over bank, he said.

"I yelled down to those who were with the man to see what was happening. They said he was unconscious so I pushed the SOS button on my emergency locator beacon."

Harrison who is a keen motorbike rider said he always carries it as he is often in areas where there is no reception.

The beacon is monitored 24-7 by an international rescue centre in the United States.

"The minute I sent the SOS they contacted New Zealand's rescue centre in Wellington which were able to see my exact GPS co-ordinates.

"About 45 minutes later the ambulance arrived and shortly after a rescue helicopter," he said.

Despite 45 minutes seeming like a long time it was a lot faster than what it would have been if he did not have the beacon, Harrison said.

"People were obviously trying to use their cellphones but the coverage was patchy and it was hard to describe where we were because it was a forestry road between Milton and the sea, and the forest roads don't have names so it was difficult.

"I just think it's so important for people who spend time in the outdoors - whether it's on a motorbike, hunting, fishing, boating or any recreational activity - if you're out in the back country carry one."

Harrison said even if the beacon was not needed by the person carrying it, it might help save someone else's life.