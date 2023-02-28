Missing man on Catlins track found

Searchers have found a man missing on a South Otago track after he activated a personal locator beacon.

A police spokeswoman said officers and LandSar were called to the Thisbe Valley Track, in the Catlins, about 4.30pm today.

A man from a walking group did not come out with the rest of the group.

He was found safe and well about 7pm.

A personal locator beacon was activated in the course of the search, the spokeswoman said.

