Missing man on Catlins track found

Searchers have found a man missing on a South Otago track after he activated a personal locator beacon.
A police spokeswoman said officers and LandSar were called to the Thisbe Valley Track, in the Catlins, about 4.30pm today.
A man from a walking group did not come out with the rest of the group.
He was found safe and well about 7pm.
A personal locator beacon was activated in the course of the search, the spokeswoman said.