Missing woman new to South Otago found

A woman new to South Otago and reported missing today has been found safe.

Police made an urgent appeal earlier tonight on social media to help find the 62-year-old who had been missing from her home in Clydevale since the afternoon.

She is originally from Kiribati and has some health issues, police said.

About 9.25pm, police advised that the woman had been found by a search and rescue team and was being checked by a medical team.

"A big thank you for a great response from many SAR volunteers, and also to everyone who shared our original post."