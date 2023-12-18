Mosgiel man killed in crash near Waihola

A man killed in a crash south of Waihola last week has been named, as police call for witnesses to the accident.

The victim was 81-year-old Mosgiel resident Albert Ingham, police advised today.

Two other people were injured in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred near Milburn about 1.30pm on Friday.

The road was closed for several hours, causing major traffic delays.

Emergency services at the crash scene on Friday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Police today said they wanted to speak to any witnesses, including anyone who had relevant dashcam footage.

- Ring 105, quote file 231216/6486.