Mosgiel man killed in crash near Waihola

A man killed in a crash south of Waihola last week has been named, as police call for witnesses to the accident.
The victim was 81-year-old Mosgiel resident Albert Ingham, police advised today.
Two other people were injured in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred near Milburn about 1.30pm on Friday.
The road was closed for several hours, causing major traffic delays.
Police today said they wanted to speak to any witnesses, including anyone who had relevant dashcam footage.
- Ring 105, quote file 231216/6486.