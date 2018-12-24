Motorcycle crash near Owaka

Firefighters and St John were called to a motorcycle crash on the Papatowai Highway near Owaka this afternoon.

The incident was believed to involve a solitary motorcycle only, which had collided with the Catlins River Bridge at the intersection with Purakaunui Falls Rd, about 6km south of Owaka in the Catlins.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 2.35pm.

The rider of the motorcycle suffered an injury to their elbow.

As of 2.45pm they were waiting to be taken by ambulance to Balclutha Hospital for treatment.