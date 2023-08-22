New owner sought for popular cafe

Illys Cafe owner Hilary Illingworth (left) and staff member Amira Shazeli ponder the future as the important Tapanui social hub may have to close. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Tapanui's famous custard square is under threat once more, unless a floury-fingered enthusiast can be found.

When former owners Farryn Crawford and Aleisha Haskins struggled to find a buyer for Tapanui’s sole cafe Top Nosh in 2020, the Otago Daily Times made their plight known and a pair of 11th-hour rescuers were found.

Locals’ panic lifted after they discovered the key community hub — and its generous custard squares — would remain, thanks to new owners Rob and Hilary Illingworth.

Now the Illingworths — who renamed the cafe Illys — are also stepping away from the business for financial reasons, and they and townspeople are appealing to potential replacements eager to take on the popular going concern.

Mrs Illingworth told the ODT yesterday she and her husband would be forced to close down "with considerable regret", unless new operators could be found.

"We took the cafe on after the first Covid lockdowns, but have weathered further disruptions since, and we’re now having to close as a result of the wider, global economic situation.

"These are tough times for everyone to make ends meet, and we’ve had to take this very hard decision for financial

reasons."

She said the decision was made all the harder by the many positive aspects of the cafe.

"It’s a fantastic venue, very well loved and supported by our amazing locals, and with a talented and welcoming team in the kitchen and front of house providing fresh-cooked, locally sourced food.

"I’m sure somebody could still make a successful go of it. Unfortunately, that’s just not us at this time."

The building was leased to the end of the year, and Mrs Illingworth believed an extension could be arranged.

Taking on a cafe had been a new experience for the couple when they took the plunge three years ago.

"We’ve both learnt a huge amount. Rob was an engineer, and moved into the kitchen as chef, and my only experience in the industry was working for my brother’s UK catering firm way back when.

"Our customers have changed over the years, with a lot more Kiwis travelling through, but we wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of our very loyal locals."

She said she did not know what the fate of the cafe’s star slice would be, were it finally to close.

"But we’ll happily pass on all our customers’ favourite recipes."

