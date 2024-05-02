Burglar returns stolen TV to police station

Police didn't have to go far to find a stolen television after a burglar delivered it directly to the Dunedin central station.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Dalziel Rd in Brockville after a resident on the street saw two alleged burglars flee his house in a vehicle.

The resident told police he got home and saw the pair leaving his house.

His room had been trashed and his TV was missing.

After he told police the numberplate of the fleeing vehicle, officers spoke to a 34-year-old man over the phone regarding the burglary.

Following the call, the man made his way to the central police station, bringing with him the stolen TV as well as a bag of goods, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested and charged with burglary and his accomplice, a 31-year-old woman, was also charged with burglary.

The two burglars and the victim were known to each other, Snr Sgt Bond said.

