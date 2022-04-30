New role giving older people an advocate

As the new face of social services organisation Age Concern, Gwynneth Butler will be assisting the ageing population in the Balclutha area. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

At a time when the challenges faced by older people are being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, Gwynneth Butler is stepping up to help in Clutha.

She is taking up a position social services organisation Age Concern is establishing in Balclutha next month, to provide care and assistance to older people throughout the district.

The "visiting service" role will be based in the town’s St John office.

Mrs Butler said she was looking forward to improving wellbeing.

"It’s an interesting role and I’m looking forward to learning more about our ageing population and their wants and needs throughout Balclutha," Mrs Butler said.

"With Covid-19 still around, it’s become more common for older people to not leave their homes as much, and resultantly experiencing anxiety and not doing as much as they used to.

"We can help."

The role would ensure older residents of the area had access to help regarding any concerns or neglect they might be experiencing, alongside other issues.

The Age Concern website defines elder abuse as older people being disrespected, hurt, ignored, manipulated, isolated or stolen from.

"When this happens to an older person by someone they know and trust, it is known as elder abuse."

Mrs Butler would be available from 10am-2pm every Friday to provide advice and assistance.

Age Concern Otago chief executive Niall Shepherd said the organisation was pleased to be reaching out into Clutha.

"Age Concern Otago promotes wellbeing, rights, respect and dignity for older people," he said.

"We want this to be extended into Clutha and elsewhere, as we feel services for elder abuse are not well enough represented in smaller Otago areas."

He said Mrs Butler would be able to provide referrals to services and assistance accessing them, as well as strengthen local networks and give people feedback and help when needed.

"We are currently dipping our toes in the water both in Balclutha and Wanaka to recognise the needs for this particular service. We feel Gwynneth is the ideal, well-connected contact person for the Balclutha area."

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said he was in full support of the new role.

"Due to the magnitude of events, including Covid-19, it is positive to recognise that this role will assist the ageing residents of Balclutha and provide support to factors that are very much needed in our district.".

By Evelyn Thorn