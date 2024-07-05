New sports courts benefit community

The Catlins Area School staff and pupils celebrated the opening of their new sports courts last Wednesday in Owaka. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

A classic staff versus pupils netball game started the use of The Catlins Area School’s sports courts in Owaka.

The school had secured backing for the redevelopment of its outdoor multisports courts from the Otago Community Trust in 2022.

Last Wednesday the courts were officially opened with a celebratory ribbon-cutting and a friendly game of netball between staff and pupils.

The courts now have new line marking, new asphalt and equipment.

Principal Glenys Hanley said the school was ‘‘honoured" to have the courts ready for use.

‘‘It’s absolutely fantastic for us and the entire community," she said.

‘‘The kids have been excited and using the courts every day at lunch time.

‘‘They will be an asset to our school and especially events like sports practices and summer tennis.

‘‘We’re very thankful and excited as this is a great opportunity for our tamariki.

‘‘I’m looking forward to a summer of tennis, basketball, outside volleyball and future netball events."

Mrs Hanley said the school was thankful to all of the groups and individuals who had taken part in getting the courts refurbished and ready for use.

The courts were available for the community to use for various events as well.