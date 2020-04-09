Online connectedness can help

Clutha youth worker Margaret Cardno de-stresses on the beach near Nugget Point, in the Catlins. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Young people may be weathering lockdown conditions better than their older relatives, a South Otago youth worker says.

Clutha District youth worker Margaret Cardno has continued to work from her Kaka Point home during the coronavirus lockdown and, like many others, has adapted to new online modes of operation.

She said since a majority of young people nowadays were regular users of social media and online messaging, many of them were avoiding isolation better than their seniors.

"Young people are already well connected via Facebook and other media, so perhaps have a natural advantage at this time," she said of their connectedness.

"We’ve just relaunched the Clutha Youth Facebook page, and that will allow us to stay in touch with the area’s young people, offering support, motivation, and ideas for things to do in their bubbles."

Other aspects of the current situation were as tough for the young as anyone else, she said.

"Relationships with your family can be challenging when you’re all stuck at home, and I know it can be hard to get motivated to do homework.

"Then we have many young people who are still out there working at supermarkets and on farms, with all that entails."

She said anyone struggling or wishing to talk privately to someone could message her and fellow youth worker Sarah Caudwell via social media.

In between times, Mrs Cardno was making the most of her bubble’s proximity to the beautiful coastline.

"Walking is a great stress reliever. I’d recommend it to everyone, young and old."

