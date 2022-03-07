Pair, dog winched to safety as boat sinks

Two people and a dog were winched to safety after their boat got into trouble off the South Otago coast today.

A Maritime New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman said they received a beacon alert from a vessel about one nautical mile off the Tautuku Peninsula about 11.30am.

The said there were two people and a dog on the vessel, and they had to abandon it in a life raft.

The Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter arrived about 55 minutes after the distress call was received and winched everyone to safety.

The boat has since sunk.

No-one was injured, but the two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital to be checked.

The name of the vessel was not yet known, nor what happened to it.