Monday, 7 March 2022

Pair, dog winched to safety as boat sinks

    By John Lewis
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    Two people and a dog were winched to safety after their boat got into trouble off the South Otago coast today.

    A Maritime New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman said they received a beacon alert from a vessel about one nautical mile off the Tautuku Peninsula about 11.30am.

    The said there were two people and a dog on the vessel, and they had to abandon it in a life raft.

    The Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter arrived about 55 minutes after the distress call was received and winched everyone to safety.

    The boat has since sunk. 

    No-one was injured, but the two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital to be checked.

    The name of the vessel was not yet known, nor what happened to it.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter