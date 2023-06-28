Pool closure not due to asbestos: council

Jules Witt

South Otago officials have moved to allay concerns the closure of a public spa pool may have been due to asbestos.

The Clutha District Council closed the Balclutha Centennial Pool spa facility in November, after it was found to be leaking from an unknown location.

After the Otago Daily Times reported on delays reopening the spa last month, members of the public raised concerns the closure may have been due to the discovery of failing asbestos pipework for the spa.

Yesterday, the council said that was not the case, and the pool would reopen in August.

Council service delivery group manager Jules Witt said asbestos "was not a factor in the repair".

"An underground valve has been replaced and some further minor repairs will be carried out in the next few weeks, before testing to ensure the issue has been fixed," he said.

Balclutha resident Barry Keach (78), who alerted the ODT to the extended closure, reacted delightedly to the news yesterday.

"There are a lot of people in Balclutha who use the [spa] pool more than I do, and who will be extremely pleased.

"It’s a council and a public asset, and it needed to be fixed."

He remained puzzled why the repair had taken so long, but could now look forward to a dip in the spa, he said.

"I’ll be there with my togs in hand."

Mr Witt said he hoped the spa would reopen following the closure of the wider pool complex for its annual winter maintenance, from July 17 to August 7.

A final cost for the repairs was not yet known.