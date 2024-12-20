Programme teaching financial literacy

Year 7 and 8 Rosebank School pupils navigate the Banqer financial literacy syllabus with teachers Johnathan Ward and Ginny Ridgen, last week. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

More students are leaving school with the gift of financial literacy.

The end of term 4 last week brought the end of the KiwiSaver Banqer programme for Year 7 and 8 pupils at Rosebank School in Balclutha.

"Banqer started around the country under subscription about 2016," Rosebank teacher Ginny Ridge said.

"But I know a lot more schools joined since Kiwibank started supporting it, including quite a few around the district."

The course is comprehensive and basics like budget balancing go by the board as the concepts of income, tax, expenses, savings, loans and debt are experienced.

Twelve-year-old Romeo Robson still owes $24,941 on a $120,000 personal loan he secured for a notional spending-spree which included a $500 blue chicken.

"It was pretty fun to learn the easy way without any risks," he said.

Risk was a key concept along with employment and investments, and the Banqer software simulates systems working overnight for early lessons.

Sebastian Wakelin, 12, had to upgrade his first notional taxi to "luxury" after finding the economy vehicle did not attract sufficient market.

"There was about a thousand dollar loss in that but I’m running three cars now," he said.

"I’m figuring out how to get the most worth out of it with school about to end."

Surveys in New Zealand and overseas have shown parents strongly support the teaching of financial literacy in schools.

"This is the first time I’ve run Banqer. I’ve enjoyed [it]. Most of the children engaged closely and we’ve all learned for the future," Mrs Ridge said.

"We’re able to do a lot around it — desk rental, lighting and transport fees, interest rates, crashes. I can follow an exercise on the system to steal a whole lot funds and see what else that effects and how we have to deal with it, say with insurance claims."