Push on for final skate park funding

A skate park project conceived by Lawrence Area School pupils may receive a boost from Clutha District Council community planning, scheduled to occur soon. Project committee members include (clockwise, from rear left) Lanie Bell (15), Charlotte Kenny (14), Jenaya Thompson (16), Gillian May, Jo Murray, and Sara McTavish. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Lawrence children could be going radically "old skool" next year, if the final phase of a new skate park gains the support it needs.

The Lawrence Skate Park Project was launched in 2017 by pupils from Lawrence Area School, and will begin construction if a final tranche of funding can be secured.

The committee has applied for lottery grant funding of $45,000 to reach its target of $193,000, but could also receive a boost from Clutha District Council, if a community endorsement is forthcoming.

The council was due to hold its final Our Place Lawrence-Tuapeka community plan workshop in the town this week, but the public meeting was postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.

Ward councillor Mel Foster said it was likely to be rescheduled, and projects such as the skate park could be among the resulting plan’s beneficiaries.

"The workshop will allow residents to review and prioritise projects which — like the skate park — were identified during initial consultation, and also allow people to add further ideas.

"Projects the community finalises as priorities will then feed into the community plan, and will be eligible for council support."

Among other projects the community had identified for consideration were enhancements to Lawrence’s main street and the entrance to Gabriels Gully; a playground upgrade; and further enhancements to the Lawrence Arches public space.

Skate park project spokeswoman Gillian May said the group was optimistic its new facility, which will adjoin the school in Harrington St, would be open by April next year.

"We’ll find out in November if we have the lottery grant, but any additional community support we can harness would be warmly welcomed."

A subsequent phase of development for the park could include seating and other elements, Mrs May said.

Cr Foster said community plan support could involve funding towards that phase.

"I’d like to see our priority projects making Lawrence and surrounds an even more attractive place for the area’s young people, and incoming residents, to live, work and play."