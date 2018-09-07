Residents told to stay inside after Milton chemical spill

Police have cordoned off Chaucer St in Milton after a chemical spill. Photo: Jack Conroy

Residents in part of Milton have been told to stay inside after a chemical spill sparked a major emergency services response this morning.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Chaucer St, between the intersections with Abercrombie and Shakespeare Sts, just after 9.30am after reports from Clutha District Council a 25 litre drum containing chemicals was leaking.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said the drum contained the chemical chloropicrin.

The spokesman was not sure what risk the chemical posed, but residents in the immediate vicinity were being told by police to stay inside.

Three appliances from Balclutha and Milton were on the scene and two appliances, a command unit and a hazmat unit were on there way from Dunedin.

Accourding to the United States' Centre for Disease Control Chloropicrin, which is used as a broad-spectrum antimicrobial, fungicide, herbicide, insecticide could be severely irritating to the lungs, eyes, and skin in high concentrations.

A reporter at the scene said police, fire and ambulance staff were at the scene and a cordon was in place at the northern end of Chaucer St.

People were watching events unfolding from their properties, but winds in the area were light, he said.