Sunday, 6 March 2022

Rider at motocross event seriously injured

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    A rescue helicopter has transported a patient in serious condition after an incident at a motocross event on the outskirts of Milton.

    A St John spokeswoman said it was notified of a motor vehicle incident on Big Bush Rd at 11.58am.

    One helicopter responded.

    It assessed and treated one patient who was flown in a serious condition to Dunedin Hospital.

    A police spokeswoman said they received a report of someone coming off a motorbike in the vicinity of Akatore.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were on site at a motocross event.

    They were assisting with a Stokes basket that was required for a medical event, he said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter