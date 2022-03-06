Rider at motocross event seriously injured

A rescue helicopter has transported a patient in serious condition after an incident at a motocross event on the outskirts of Milton.

A St John spokeswoman said it was notified of a motor vehicle incident on Big Bush Rd at 11.58am.

One helicopter responded.

It assessed and treated one patient who was flown in a serious condition to Dunedin Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of someone coming off a motorbike in the vicinity of Akatore.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were on site at a motocross event.

They were assisting with a Stokes basket that was required for a medical event, he said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz