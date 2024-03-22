Riding high

PHOTO: KATY BUTTON

About 65 riders took on the annual Owaka Lions Catlins Canter event at the weekend.

It has been taking place most years since 1998.

The riders began at Sandy Bay and made their way through various parts and hidden corners of the Catlins, the Nuggets and more during Saturday and Sunday last week.

Participants said the event was "amazing" and getting out and about in the Catlins was a "fantastic" way to see and meet other riders on the journey.

The Owaka Lions use the opportunity to raise funds for a cause each year and this year they decided to contribute to a helipad in the Catlins.