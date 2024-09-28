School attendance rules criticised

Mike Wright. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Otago schools are already take a tough line on truancy, but taking parents to court should always be a last resort, the chairman of the region’s secondary principals’ association says.

On Thursday, Associate Education Minister David Seymour announced the stepped attendance response (STAR) plan.

The plan has a target for 80% of students to be present for 90% of the term and will be in place by the beginning of the 2026 school year.

Additionally, schools will not be able to hold teacher-only days during term time.

Otago Secondary Principals’ Association chairman Mike Wright said schools in Otago were already "very proactive" in monitoring attendance.

"There’s always been an emphasis on working with whānau and families to make sure we are removing barriers from students’ ability to get to school", Mr Wright said.

The South Otago High School (SOHS) principal gathered feedback on the announcement from other principals in the region.

After the Covid-19 pandemic attendances at SOHS dropped, but they had since risen, he said.

"Schools are dedicated to getting students in school so that they can learn."

Speaking at a media conference on Thursday, Mr Seymour set out the standard for truancy.

If a student was absent for five days the school would contact parents or guardians to determine the reason and set expectations.

After 10 absent days school leaders would meet parents or guardians and the student to develop a plan to address barriers to attendance.

Finally, after 15 days, the Ministry of Education would take over the response, including possible prosecution of parents.

"I think it’s fair to say that the problem of parents who just don’t want to co-operate is quite widespread", Mr Seymour said.

He would also look at bringing in an infringement regime with fines for parents if prosecution did not work, he said.

Mr Wright said prosecution had always been an option.

"It really should be a last resort. We want to work with families to support them to get their children to school and give them their education."

Mr Seymour’s announcement also stated schools would be unable to take teacher-only days during term time, instead booking those during school holidays if needed.

A teacher-only day was invaluable time, Mr Wright said.

They were essential for the expected professional growth of teachers, he said.

"If you don’t have a teacher-only day, those opportunities are very much diminished."

