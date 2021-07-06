Seriously injured pair cut free after crash near Balclutha

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two seriously injured people had to be cut free from a vehicle that crashed on the Kaitangata Highway near Balclutha overnight.
Police said a car with four people inside went off the road into a ditch about 1am.
Two of the four had to be cut free from the vehicle and were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries that included possible broken bones, a police spokesman said.
The other two were taken to Clutha Health First in Balclutha for treatment, he said.
Although yet to be confirmed, the spokesman said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
Police would continue to investigate, and no charges had been brought at this stage.