Seriously injured pair cut free after crash near Balclutha

Two seriously injured people had to be cut free from a vehicle that crashed on the Kaitangata Highway near Balclutha overnight.

Police said a car with four people inside went off the road into a ditch about 1am.

Two of the four had to be cut free from the vehicle and were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries that included possible broken bones, a police spokesman said.

The other two were taken to Clutha Health First in Balclutha for treatment, he said.

Although yet to be confirmed, the spokesman said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Police would continue to investigate, and no charges had been brought at this stage.