Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Seriously injured pair cut free after crash near Balclutha

    By Richard Davison
    Two seriously injured people had to be cut free from a vehicle that crashed on the Kaitangata Highway near Balclutha overnight.

    Police said a car with four people inside went off the road into a ditch about 1am.

    Two of the four had to be cut free from the vehicle and were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries that included possible broken bones, a police spokesman said.

    The other two were taken to Clutha Health First in Balclutha for treatment, he said.

    Although yet to be confirmed, the spokesman said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

    Police would continue to investigate, and no charges had been brought at this stage.

