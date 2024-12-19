Thursday, 19 December 2024

South Otago High School 2024 Prizegiving

    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    Students were recognised for their achievements in the 2024 South Otago High School junior prizegiving.

     

    Year 9 Prizes & Awards

    9A     

    Deklan Arthur diligence in health & physical education Kelsie Hamilton diligence in science cup hockey contribution on field of play Te Anu Brown diligence in language and performance Jared Wallis diligence in health & physical education and hard material technology rugby trophy contribution to U14 rugby Brier Marsden merit in social studies Kaya Leevey distinction in mathematics merit in English and science Francine Reyes distinction in health & physical education merit in mathematics diligence in English science and social studies Sophie Irwin distinction in science merit in health & physical education hard material technology and language diligence in English mathematics and social studies cup (1998)colts girl cross country champion cup service to hockey Tayla Smith distinction in English and social studies diligence in mathematics and food technology

       

    9H     

    Jayden Arthur cup colts boy cross country champion Flynn Caldwell diligence in social studies Anashae Logie diligence in social studies Isaac Moore diligence in health & physical education   Waniya Khan diligence in mathematics and science Jack O’Connor diligence in mathematics and science Eve Bradfield merit in English Roisin O’Riordan-Lawlor merit in mathematics Randall Galog merit in science diligence in English Fiona Reyes merit in health & physical education diligence in English Shylah Anderson distinction in food technology Ruby McHaffie distinction in health & physical education cup (1997)U14 girl athletics champion Santiago Rattin         distinction in mathematics merit in social studies diligence in health & physical education Isabella Bennett distinction in English science and social studies

               

         

     9N       

    Andrew McLay cup athletics champion colts boy Alize Hancox        diligence in social studies Peter McCone diligence in science Erika Bocock diligence in English and health & physical education Nyah Cabangon                          diligence in mathematics and social studies Awhina Wanahi merit in health & physical education diligence in English mathematics and art trophy U14 girl swimming champion Hunter Ryan merit in English mathematics science and social studies diligence in health & physical education cup physical education best all-round year 9 boy Harlem Taylor distinction in language diligence in science Toby Deverson distinction in English mathematics science social studies health & physical education and art     diligence in performance

     

    9U     

    Shiloh WilsonWeir diligence in English Sophie Jack diligence in science and food technology Jasmine Anderson diligence in English social studies and health & physical education  Hudson Allan merit in mathematics and social studies prize  Y9 speech Joshua Maze merit in health & physical education and food technology diligence in language trophy U14 boy swimming champion Jeffrey Sonio distinction in mathematics merit in English diligence in science and hard material technology trophy best contribution to music (junior) Annabelle Foley distinction in health & physical education and hard material technology merit in science diligence in mathematics social studies and art cup physical education best all-round year 9 girl Elise Barrie distinction in English science social studies and art merit in performance diligence in mathematics and health & physical education

       

    9W

    Samuel Clark diligence in science trophy sportsmanship boys hockey Eve Macnee diligence in social studies Liam Huddleston diligence in mathematics social studies and health & physical education       Molly Hyslop           merit in health & physical education cup (2015)  netball most promising junior Alex Marsh merit in science diligence in English and health & physical education Isla Keighley distinction in health & physical education Ethan Warren distinction in performance merit in mathematics Charlotte Jamieson distinction in English merit in social studies diligence in mathematics and science Slade Dunn distinction in mathematics science and social studies merit in English     

             

     

    Special Awards

    Slade Dunn cup overall excellence academic cultural and sporting effortyear 9 Toby Deverson cuptop academic Y9 student

     

    Year 10 Prizes & Awards

    10A       

    Stuart Swallow cup unior boy swimming champion Keira Frisby diligence in English Scarlett Newport diligence in social studies Ruben Pelser diligence in health & physical education cup cross country champion junior boy cup cricket most wickets taken Emma White diligence in mathematics Miley Milne                 diligence in English and science cup community contribution Benji May merit in health & physical education diligence in mathematics trophy contribution to U15 rugby Meghan Parlane merit in English mathematics science and social studies diligence in health & physical education Jacob Neethling distinction in hospitality Josh Tiffany distinction in hard material technology diligence in visual design technology Conrado Tomeldan distinction in health & physical education diligence in science and social studies Hannah Murray distinction in mathematics merit in English and social studies diligence in health & physical education Jess Daumann distinction in English science and social studies merit in mathematics and health & physical education diligence in digital technology cup best junior writing prizeY10 Speech

     

    10H   

    Scarlett Gentle diligence in art Keera MacAulay diligence in science Lilly Taylor diligence in mathematics Jerico Gerida diligence in mathematics and social studies Maddison Win merit in hard material technology diligence in art Emelia Arthur merit in hospitality diligence in English and health & physical education cup junior girl cross country champion Ellie OlsenVetland distinction in health & physical education merit in English mathematics science and social studies cup  junior girl swimming champion Joss Winslade distinction in art and soft material technology merit in science and social studies diligence in English and health & physical education Hannah Madayag           distinction in mathematics social studies and art merit in English and health & physical education diligence in science Erin Turner distinction in English science drama and Mandarin merit in mathematics and health & physical education diligence in social studies  cup year 10 music

     

    10N

    Matt Simmonds trophy contribution to junior football Dylan Carr diligence in social studies Poppy Dobson diligence in science Tilly Gregory diligence in hard material technology Blake Jenkinson              diligence in mathematics Zoe Senior diligence in health & physical education Azaria Vining               diligence in social studies Savanah Walsh diligence in soft material technology Daniel Dunlop                diligence in English and health & physical education Addy Macdonald cup U15 girls sport Puna Aila Numia diligence in English science and Mandarin Libby Campbell merit in health & physical education

    Florima Mautoatasi Pati merit in English Olivia Pennell merit in health & physical education rophy excellence junior netball Mabel Ferguson distinction in English and business studies merit in science                diligence in mathematics trophy junior drama Kyla Te Moananui-Currie distinction in social studies and Te Reo Māori merit in English mathematics and science  Oliver Scarth distinction in mathematics science health & physical education and design & visual communication merit in social studies and digital technology cup junior boy athletics champion cup junior boys football most improved player cup U15 boys sport

     

    10W  

    Leah Cambridge diligence in science Rose Ootia diligence in mathematics Rosemariah Tailone Vasa Pene    diligence in mathematics Jared Gerida diligence in hospitality and hard material technology Lilly Tiffany        diligence in English and hospitality Wendy Agajona diligence in English science and business studies Zoe Brown merit in art cup junior girl athletics champion Ivi Laban merit in art trophy rugby most promising junior girl Jean-fre van der Merwe merit in mathematics Mysha van Schalkwyk merit in social studies                   diligence in health & physical education Kaiah Dellow-Stevens          merit in English diligence in social studies Cooper Geary merit in health & physical education diligence in social studies                                    junior rugby cup  all-round sportsmanship Finn Leeds merit in health & physical education and hospitality Amber Kasosera distinction in digital technology and hard material technology            merit in science diligence in health & physical education Sarah Knowles distinction in science and business studies merit in English mathematics and social studies Jayden Gelacio distinction in English mathematics social studies health & physical education and hospitality merit in science diligence in Te Reo Māori

     

    Special Awards

    Kyla Te Moananui-Currie Teina He whakaritenga ki te rohe Iwi Katea Jayden Gelacio trophy best all-round academic cultural and sporting effort year 10 Jess Daumann cup top academic Y10 student