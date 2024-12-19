South Otago High School 2024 Prizegiving

Students were recognised for their achievements in the 2024 South Otago High School junior prizegiving.

Year 9 Prizes & Awards

9A

Deklan Arthur diligence in health & physical education Kelsie Hamilton diligence in science cup hockey contribution on field of play Te Anu Brown diligence in language and performance Jared Wallis diligence in health & physical education and hard material technology rugby trophy contribution to U14 rugby Brier Marsden merit in social studies Kaya Leevey distinction in mathematics merit in English and science Francine Reyes distinction in health & physical education merit in mathematics diligence in English science and social studies Sophie Irwin distinction in science merit in health & physical education hard material technology and language diligence in English mathematics and social studies cup (1998)colts girl cross country champion cup service to hockey Tayla Smith distinction in English and social studies diligence in mathematics and food technology

9H

Jayden Arthur cup colts boy cross country champion Flynn Caldwell diligence in social studies Anashae Logie diligence in social studies Isaac Moore diligence in health & physical education Waniya Khan diligence in mathematics and science Jack O’Connor diligence in mathematics and science Eve Bradfield merit in English Roisin O’Riordan-Lawlor merit in mathematics Randall Galog merit in science diligence in English Fiona Reyes merit in health & physical education diligence in English Shylah Anderson distinction in food technology Ruby McHaffie distinction in health & physical education cup (1997)U14 girl athletics champion Santiago Rattin distinction in mathematics merit in social studies diligence in health & physical education Isabella Bennett distinction in English science and social studies

9N

Andrew McLay cup athletics champion colts boy Alize Hancox diligence in social studies Peter McCone diligence in science Erika Bocock diligence in English and health & physical education Nyah Cabangon diligence in mathematics and social studies Awhina Wanahi merit in health & physical education diligence in English mathematics and art trophy U14 girl swimming champion Hunter Ryan merit in English mathematics science and social studies diligence in health & physical education cup physical education best all-round year 9 boy Harlem Taylor distinction in language diligence in science Toby Deverson distinction in English mathematics science social studies health & physical education and art diligence in performance

9U

Shiloh WilsonWeir diligence in English Sophie Jack diligence in science and food technology Jasmine Anderson diligence in English social studies and health & physical education Hudson Allan merit in mathematics and social studies prize Y9 speech Joshua Maze merit in health & physical education and food technology diligence in language trophy U14 boy swimming champion Jeffrey Sonio distinction in mathematics merit in English diligence in science and hard material technology trophy best contribution to music (junior) Annabelle Foley distinction in health & physical education and hard material technology merit in science diligence in mathematics social studies and art cup physical education best all-round year 9 girl Elise Barrie distinction in English science social studies and art merit in performance diligence in mathematics and health & physical education

9W

Samuel Clark diligence in science trophy sportsmanship boys hockey Eve Macnee diligence in social studies Liam Huddleston diligence in mathematics social studies and health & physical education Molly Hyslop merit in health & physical education cup (2015) netball most promising junior Alex Marsh merit in science diligence in English and health & physical education Isla Keighley distinction in health & physical education Ethan Warren distinction in performance merit in mathematics Charlotte Jamieson distinction in English merit in social studies diligence in mathematics and science Slade Dunn distinction in mathematics science and social studies merit in English

Special Awards

Slade Dunn cup overall excellence academic cultural and sporting effortyear 9 Toby Deverson cuptop academic Y9 student

Year 10 Prizes & Awards

10A

Stuart Swallow cup unior boy swimming champion Keira Frisby diligence in English Scarlett Newport diligence in social studies Ruben Pelser diligence in health & physical education cup cross country champion junior boy cup cricket most wickets taken Emma White diligence in mathematics Miley Milne diligence in English and science cup community contribution Benji May merit in health & physical education diligence in mathematics trophy contribution to U15 rugby Meghan Parlane merit in English mathematics science and social studies diligence in health & physical education Jacob Neethling distinction in hospitality Josh Tiffany distinction in hard material technology diligence in visual design technology Conrado Tomeldan distinction in health & physical education diligence in science and social studies Hannah Murray distinction in mathematics merit in English and social studies diligence in health & physical education Jess Daumann distinction in English science and social studies merit in mathematics and health & physical education diligence in digital technology cup best junior writing prizeY10 Speech

10H

Scarlett Gentle diligence in art Keera MacAulay diligence in science Lilly Taylor diligence in mathematics Jerico Gerida diligence in mathematics and social studies Maddison Win merit in hard material technology diligence in art Emelia Arthur merit in hospitality diligence in English and health & physical education cup junior girl cross country champion Ellie OlsenVetland distinction in health & physical education merit in English mathematics science and social studies cup junior girl swimming champion Joss Winslade distinction in art and soft material technology merit in science and social studies diligence in English and health & physical education Hannah Madayag distinction in mathematics social studies and art merit in English and health & physical education diligence in science Erin Turner distinction in English science drama and Mandarin merit in mathematics and health & physical education diligence in social studies cup year 10 music

10N

Matt Simmonds trophy contribution to junior football Dylan Carr diligence in social studies Poppy Dobson diligence in science Tilly Gregory diligence in hard material technology Blake Jenkinson diligence in mathematics Zoe Senior diligence in health & physical education Azaria Vining diligence in social studies Savanah Walsh diligence in soft material technology Daniel Dunlop diligence in English and health & physical education Addy Macdonald cup U15 girls sport Puna Aila Numia diligence in English science and Mandarin Libby Campbell merit in health & physical education

Florima Mautoatasi Pati merit in English Olivia Pennell merit in health & physical education rophy excellence junior netball Mabel Ferguson distinction in English and business studies merit in science diligence in mathematics trophy junior drama Kyla Te Moananui-Currie distinction in social studies and Te Reo Māori merit in English mathematics and science Oliver Scarth distinction in mathematics science health & physical education and design & visual communication merit in social studies and digital technology cup junior boy athletics champion cup junior boys football most improved player cup U15 boys sport

10W

Leah Cambridge diligence in science Rose Ootia diligence in mathematics Rosemariah Tailone Vasa Pene diligence in mathematics Jared Gerida diligence in hospitality and hard material technology Lilly Tiffany diligence in English and hospitality Wendy Agajona diligence in English science and business studies Zoe Brown merit in art cup junior girl athletics champion Ivi Laban merit in art trophy rugby most promising junior girl Jean-fre van der Merwe merit in mathematics Mysha van Schalkwyk merit in social studies diligence in health & physical education Kaiah Dellow-Stevens merit in English diligence in social studies Cooper Geary merit in health & physical education diligence in social studies junior rugby cup all-round sportsmanship Finn Leeds merit in health & physical education and hospitality Amber Kasosera distinction in digital technology and hard material technology merit in science diligence in health & physical education Sarah Knowles distinction in science and business studies merit in English mathematics and social studies Jayden Gelacio distinction in English mathematics social studies health & physical education and hospitality merit in science diligence in Te Reo Māori

Special Awards

Kyla Te Moananui-Currie Teina He whakaritenga ki te rohe Iwi Katea Jayden Gelacio trophy best all-round academic cultural and sporting effort year 10 Jess Daumann cup top academic Y10 student