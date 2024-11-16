South Otago High School Senior Prizegiving 2024

South Otago High School Dux Matthew Phillips.

Students were recognised for their achievements in the South Otago High School 2024 senior prizegiving.

Year 13 Special Prizes

Jessie O’Hara principal’s award head girl, Oliver Shore principal’s award head boy.

year 13 distinction citizenship: Zara Upston Leah Stephens Tipene Wereta-McDiarmid Sydney Marshall Ben Judson.

Year 13 Academic awards

Jessie O’Hara scholarship general academic, Leticia Cochrane Proxime Accessit, Matthew Phillips Dux.

Prizes and Awards Achieved by year 13 students

Samantha Affleck merit in mathematics Alex Anderson merit in music and science, Ashlee Anderson commendable achievement in outdoor education trphy girls Football most dedicated player trophy girls rugby Player of the year Leisarah Anthony Kosena distinction in ESOL and Gagana Samoan Zach Belisario distinction in ESOL Bella Brown merit in history Pagan Buchanan commendable achievement in mathematics and ready to work Leticia Cochrane distinction in geography merit in biology calculus English and physics scholarship rural/ geography university of Otago 150th entrance scholarship blue academic Amara Coll merit in science commendable achievement in ready to work Henry Craig commendable achievement in outdoor education Kevin EseraNatia commendable achievement in ESOL and Gagana Samoan Blake Evans trophy contribution to colts rugby JP Human merit in engineering & technology cup senior boy athletics champion Zoe Hyslo distinction in physical education Kate Inder commendable achievement in geography Ben Judson trophy football most valuable player Paige King commendable achievement in art mathematics and physical education Tuakana He whakaritenga ki te rohe Iwi Katea cup significant contribution to community scholarship vocational blue visual art Joshua Labes commendable achievement in ready to work Shelley Lambert distinction in art cup best artwork for the year scholarship art Greta Luke commendable achievement in chemistry and physical education cup senior girl athletics champion scholarship academic university of Otago leaders of tomorrow entrance scholarship Regan Macdonald cup contribution to outdoor activities trophy rugby contribution to 1st XV Claudia Mardon merit in hospitality, Clay Marshall merit in materials & processing technology commendable achievement in ready to work Sydney Marshall cup netball leadership contribution trophy ’04 contribution to touch trophy all-round excellence sport blue rugby and touch William Maze commendable achievement in engineering & technology cup best all round basketball Gemma McAtamney distinction in geography Harry McHaffie merit in outdoor education commendable achievement in materials & processing technology James Michie commendable achievement in English trophy best contribution to music male Zara Milne commendable achievement in English and gateway scholarship all round effort Jack Newport university of Otago leaders of tomorrow entrance scholarship Jessie O’Hara distinction in history merit in physical education commendable achievement in English trophy contribution to girls basketball cup excellence in y13 history university of Otago 150th entrances scholarship Paige O’Neill merit in art and design & visual communication commendable achievement in mathematics Liam O’Riordan-Lawlor commendable achievement in calculus geography and physics cup boy cross country champion Megan Park cup football commitment to 1st XI Matthew Phillips distinction in biology calculus chemistry and English merit in physics prize for literature university of Otago vice chancellor’s scholarship blue academic Harlin Puna cup touch most promising player cup sport excellence blue rugby and touch Wyatt Shanks blue rugby Oliver Shore trophy rugby significant achievement lue rugby referee and Touch referee Archie Smith commendable achievement in history Emily Smith commendable achievement in English cup academic effort in year 13 Otago polytech principal’s leadership scholarship Kayley Strachan merit in English commendable achievement in history Darrian Sutton commendable achievement in hospitality Zara Upston distinction in physical education merit in geography mathematics and outdoor education trophy excellence y13 physical education university of Otago leaders of tomorrow entrance scholarship Jacklyn Wakeham merit in hospitality scholarship general academic Tipene Wereta-McDiarmid Pāwhea tēnei Ko te tohu a Piripi mō te hāpai i ngā mahi o te kura.

Year 12 Special Prizes

Annaliese Bisset scholarship general academic George Ouyang scholarship general academic Bri Ware scholarship general academic.

Prizes and Awards achieved by year 11 students

Toby allan distinction in commerce and physical education merit in algebra commendable achievement in English Jorja Andrews merit in English and Te Reo Māori commendable achievement in science prize year 11 speech Grant Bennett merit in digital technology Holly Bisset distinction in art English and history merit in algebra commendable achievement in music cup excellence in year 11 art Grace Bradfield merit in statistics commendable achievement in geography cup rugby girls 1st XV most improved Gemma Brook commendable achievement in statistics Jak Buckingham merit in engineering & technology Nala Cain Te Rihari Taonga Blake Cochrane commendable achievement in geography Phoenix Cook commendable achievement in materials & processing technology Penny Coote commendable achievement in physical education Rian Darmody merit in materials & processing technology commendable achievement in algebra and English Frederick Daumann distinction in commerce commendable achievement in algebra Hanre De La Harpe distinction in history and science merit in English Logan Dunn distinction in digital technology commendable achievement in algebra Aniva Gouman commendable achievement in statistics cup intermediate girl athletics champion with Isabel O’Riordan Lawlor Ranui Heperi commendable achievement in art Blake Hyslop merit in engineering & technology blue rugby William Lawrence commendable achievement in geography and statistics Jaylee LoperMercer merit in hospitality commendable achievement in geography Olivia Ludemann distinction in geography and science cup netball allround excellence Tristan Lugatiman commendable achievement in digital technology Jade Maber commendable achievement in science Annie Maggay distinction in art commendable achievement in history Brooke Marshall commendable achievement in design & visual communication and Drama Emmy Marshall merit in science and physical education commendable achievement in geography cup netball most improved player Lulu Marshall merit in physical education Rylan McCabe commendable achievement in algebra Maddy McElrea distinction in geography and physical education merit in English Max McHaffie merit in statistics cup intermediate boy athletics champion with Daniel Witt Abby McKinney cup athletic field events champion Rashaun Melvin merit in algebra and English commendable achievement in art and Te Reo Māori Te Putai Tahuna Taonga Isabel O’Riordan-Lawlor cup intermediate girl athletics champion with Aniva Gouman Bella Paterson merit in geography cup intermediate girl cross country champion Hannah Pow commendable achievement in hospitality and statistics Logan Ross commendable achievement in engineering & technology and science Bridget Roy cup intermediate girl swimming champion Noah Saro merit in building technology Makayla Seed commendable achievement in English Clayton Sheppard commendable achievement in physical education cup cricket best allrounder Marco Smales distinction in algebra and science commendable achievement in physical education Ruby Smith merit in geography commendable achievement in English science and physical education Isabel Stirling distinction in English Tangiria Taniera merit in hospitality commendable achievement in history Lily Turner merit in science commendable achievement in commerce and geography Charlotte Wakeham commendable achievement in English Rylan Walsh commendable achievement in building technology Daniel Witt cup intermediate boy athletics champion with Max McHaffie Emily Woodrow commendable achievement in science Sam Wright merit in design & visual communication cup intermediate boy cross country champion Rylee Zwies commendable achievement in hospitality

Year 11 Special Prizes

Rashaun Melvin award sport academic effort and achievement in year 11 Holly Bisset cup top academic year 11 student Prizes and awards Achieved by year 12 students Jessica Allan merit in science commendable achievement in statistics Angel Aquino commendable achievement in art Nadia Asman distinction in algebra chemistry and physics Samantha Batt commendable achievement in statistics Kane Benington merit in materials & processing technology Annaliese Bisset distinction in art chemistry and English merit in history cup best contribution to music cup senior speech competition prize year 12 speech blue academic Jack Bloxham commendable achievement in physical education and statistics Nathan Bocock merit in physics commendable achievement in English cup computing y12 Jamin Bokilis istinction in digital technology Kordelia’Rose Brown commendable achievement in history Izarra Burne distinction in geography commendable achievement in English Bree Campbell distinction in biology merit in accounting commendable achievement in algebra cup achievement and effort in year 12 Connie Carline merit in ready to work Kailee Cooper distinction in English merit in biology commendable achievement in chemistry and physics Logan Cooper merit in outdoor education commendable achievement in building technology Ariana Cross merit in geography commendable achievement in art Ulysses Cu distinction in chemistry and physical education commendable achievement in algebra and biology Taylor Dobbie distinction in biology commendable achievement in chemistry Elri Geldenhuys distinction in statistics merit in building technology commendable achievement in account bequest agriculture/hort/geography Finn Gilder commendable achievement in outdoor education Isabella Goddard distinction in English commendable achievement in biology Willow Goodwin merit in hospitality Maddie Grinton merit in hospitality Monica Hahn commendable achievement in English Crystal Harris commendable achievement in ready to work Morgan Huddleston commendable achievement in geography Elliot Hunter commendable achievement in physical education Rosemary Johnston distinction in Japanese Poppy Johnstone commendable achievement in English Carol Scott cup senior girl swimming champion Graycen Kell merit in statistics commendable achievement in physical education Ma Elizabeth Maggay commendable achievement in English Reed Malone merit in statistics Xavier Marchant merit in ready to work Luka May merit in physical education commendable achievement in algebra cup senior boy swimming champion Riley May merit in materials& processing technology Lilly Maybee merit in drama commendable achievement in English cup senior drama Gabriel McCone merit in physics commendable achievement in geography Taaliah Melvin commendable achievement in ready to work Hanz Mercurio merit in science Katie Murray distinction in history merit in statistics commendable achievement in geography Toby O’Connor commendable achievement in hospitality George Ouyang distinction in accounting algebra chemistry and English commendable achievement in physics blue academic Arnaldo Pelser merit in digital technology Julia Racho merit in statistics Ebony Scobie commendable achievement in statistics Ella senior merit in physical education commendable achievement in English and statistics cup senior girl cross country champion Joshua Shore merit in outdoor education blue rugby Ashley Simmonds commendable achievement in chemistry Chantal Smales merit in algebra biology German and hospitality commendable achievement in chemistry and physical education Tobie Sneddon cup 1 service to hockey Okalani Solomon commendable achievement in science Hunter Thomson commendable achievement in materials& processing technology James Uren commendable achievement in history cup football most improved player Henry Villar blue basketball Aaron Vivas commendable achievement in ESOL Nicole Wakelin commendable achievement in geography Ry Wallace commendable achievement digital technology and statistics Bri Ware distinction in art English geography and history commendable achievement in algebra trophy most outstanding senior hockey player blue academic Olivia Wilson commendable achievement in science Cassie Winslade distinction in art merit in geography commendable achievement in biology Balin Wood 1st XI trophy cricket most dedicated team player.