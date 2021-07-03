Saturday, 3 July 2021

Spate of crashes on icy southern roads

    Several vehicles ended up off the road after a crash in the Finegand area near Balclutha this morning. Photos John Cosgrove
    Icy conditions are thought to be behind a spate of crashes on southern roads this morning.

    Police have reported at least four crashes in the South Otago area, one of which resulted in several vehicles going off the road.

    A police spokeswoman said there had been two crashes on the Clinton Highway (State Highway 1), one around 5.30am and another at 9.20am. 

    Several vehicles ended up off the road around Finegand near Balclutha, in the Yorston Rd area, after a crash around 5am, and there was yet another crash, on Kakapuaka Rd, about 6.20am.

    They were all reported as non-injury crashes.

    The NZ Transport Agency this morning issued ice warnings for several roads in the south, including State Highway 1 from Palmerston to Dunedin, and police said there "was a bit of ice" on the roads.

     

     

     

