St John keeps mum on plans for paramedic

Photo: ODT files

St John is remaining tight-lipped over its plans for redeployment of staff in South Otago, as pressure from Milton residents builds.

The town may lose its professional paramedic if St John approves "double-crewing" of ambulances for the district.

The organisation aims to double-crew all ambulances nationwide by 2021, but in South Otago the proposal would mean Milton’s sole paid paramedic redeploying to Balclutha.

A petition against the proposal was launched on Friday, and had garnered more than 1700 signatures by 4pm yesterday.

Milton has about 2500 residents.

The plans emerged last Wednesday, when the Otago Daily Times was contacted by several concerned residents, including Milton St John station officer Malcolm Flett, speaking out against the change.

Mr Flett worried the move would over-centralise services in Balclutha, potentially compromising remote residents needing emergency care from a fully-qualified paramedic.

On Friday, his position was backed by local medics and firefighters.

Milton residents and St John supporters continued to contact the ODT during the weekend and yesterday, many dissatisfied with a perceived lack of information from St John about the changes.

Brian McLeod, a Milton St John volunteer for 33 years and area chairman from 2009 to 2018, said the petition indicated Milton residents were "firmly against" the proposal.

"I think the current process has been a bit off, to be honest.

"There’s a feeling St John was perhaps trying to keep it from public view, and now it’s come out we’re still being kept in the dark as to plans despite residents wanting answers."

He said St John should "leave Milton alone".

"Local people have been so supportive of St John over the years with fundraising and volunteering. They just want to know those efforts were worth it, and their paramedic and ambulance will stay put.

"Anything else is a backwards step."

St John declined yesterday to add to earlier statements regarding the situation.

"The consultation process is still ongoing and we will have more to share once a final decision has been made," a spokesman said.

