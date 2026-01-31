Struggling store makes appeal: shop local

Facing closure unless business picks up, Tapanui Hammer Hardware manager Jackee Soper (right) and assistant manager Robyn Perry are sending a message to the community. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Tapanui is facing the closure of its hardware store as concerns mount about the end of small town shopping.

Tapanui Hammer Hardware this week posted adverts in local media appealing for residents’ help in keeping the West Otago shop’s doors open for business.

Manager Jackee Soper said she had decided to appeal directly to residents’ goodwill to help keep the struggling store open, as its closure would affect all local people.

If the store was forced to close when its lease ran out in September, it could lead to a negative "flow-on" effect for the town’s main street, she said.

At least two other main-street businesses had closed during recent years — although a new cafe had opened its doors in 2024.

Despite not owning the store, Mrs Soper said she was "pulling out all the stops" to keep it going for Tapanui, opening seven days a week and even launching a supporting pop-up shop in Roxburgh before Christmas.

"When we opened the Roxburgh store, we sold eight hammers on the first day.

"So when it comes to convenience, people appreciate being able to shop locally and enjoy friendly customer service, but they don’t always realise that if they don’t use it, they’ll lose it.

"Since people found out we might have to close this year, they’ve been gutted.

"We had a lady in tears this morning, and another customer saying it made them feel sick.

"But people need to open their eyes and realise [online retailer] Temu won’t save their town."

She said the store was active in sponsoring local teams and events.

"Now we’re asking for help in turn to keep the doors open for everyone."

It employed two fulltime and two part-time staff including herself, all of whom were local.

She believed the store was competitive in range and pricing, and offered "above and beyond" customer service.

"I’ve been here all my life, but this honestly isn’t just about self-interest.

"If we shut, that’s one less reason to shop in town, and people will just drive past into Gore.

"We all care passionately about Tapanui and West Otago and we want to see our town continue to thrive.

"That can only happen if people change their habits."

She said the store had been bought by Cook Brothers Construction managing director Dave Bulling in 2022, who had brought her on as manager.

The firm now wished to sell the store, she said.

"We just hope somebody will see the potential before it’s too late."

