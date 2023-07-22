Sustainability, improving infrastructure among survey feedback

A visitor inspects the site of Curio Bay’s petrified forest in the Catlins. Photo: Getty Images

Improving infrastructure and environmental guardianship have emerged as key concerns for tourists to South Otago, and for their hosts.

Regional tourism organisation Clutha Development delivered its latest report to councillors at the Clutha District Council corporate and property committee meeting in Balclutha on Thursday, which included the results of two recent tourism surveys.

In its visitor research and monitoring survey, which focused on key destinations the Catlins and Lawrence, visitors found much to praise about the district, and also shared feedback on potential improvements.

High among priorities were improvements to infrastructure, including footpaths, unsealed roads and walking tracks; and to conservation efforts, "showing a clear interest in the region’s natural and cultural heritage".

In a separate survey, focusing on Clutha residents’ sentiment towards tourism, similar concerns emerged.

"Concerns were raised about litter and waste, pressure on community infrastructure, safety and environmental damage.

"Future focus: improving community infrastructure, attracting higher value visitors, encouraging wider travel within the district, creating local employment opportunities and promoting sustainable travel practices."

Among highlights for visitors to the district were scenery, the appeal of local wildlife, proximity to other activities and the relative tranquillity of the district compared to more crowded tourist destinations.

Both the Catlins and Lawrence were praised for the hospitality and friendliness of locals.

"The Catlins received praise for its natural beauty, local cuisine and hospitable businesses.

"Recommendations from locals and the availability of online information played a significant role in raising awareness of Lawrence as a destination ..."

Accommodation data for the district as a whole showed most visitors, including half of travellers classified as "mature", stayed for less than four days.

"[This suggests] a brief yet intensive engagement with the district," the report said.

The surveys, conducted respectively during summer and in May, canvassed a collective total of more than 1000 people.

Results from the surveys would be used to inform future tourism strategy and planning for the district.

