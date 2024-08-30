Team recognised for trail efforts

The Clutha Gold Cycle Trail extension committee including (from left) Murray Paterson, Jill Allison and David Vollweiler collected the Clutha District Council’s 2024 supreme community service award. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The overall supreme winner of Clutha District Council’s 2024 community service awards was the Clutha Gold Cycle Trail extension committee, "for their exceptional dedication and achievement in extending the Clutha Gold Cycle Trail from Lawrence to Waihola".

The extension started in 2015 and was achieved in August 2023. It is the result of years of dedication and collaboration between community stakeholders, including more than 30 landowners, to connect Lawrence and Lake Waihola with a trail spanning bridges, tunnels and historic sites.

A budget of about $10million was met by the Provincial Growth Fund, New Zealand Community Trust, Otago Community Trust, Clutha District Council, Milton Rotary, Lawrence Lions Club, Clutha Development and the Lake Mahinerangi fund.

"It is very satisfying to see the trail being used by a huge variety of our community and visitors. We’re delighted to see people on bikes who haven’t ridden a bike for a while, family groups and wheelchair users," committee member Jill Allison said.

The committee’s core group of six to eight individuals overcame challenges including adverse weather and weed maintenance, demonstrating their resourcefulness and commitment to achieving a positive outcome.

Their management of the trail’s public opening event required extensive co-ordination with all the government agencies, politicians, landowners and contractors who played a role in the trail’s development.

"The positive impact of the trail extension is evident in the emergence of new businesses and the increased activity of existing ones, supporting and supplying riders and benefiting the communities of Lawrence, Waitahuna, Milton and Waihola," a council spokesperson said.

"The commitment to the establishment and ongoing maintenance of the trail exemplifies the spirit of community service, and promotes health and wellbeing across the region."