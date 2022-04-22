Tractor rolls over man in South Otago

A man has been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after a tractor rolled over him in South Otago.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was notified by St John of the incident in Lakeside Rd, Lovells Flat, about 2pm today.

Two fire crews from Milton attended the scene and saw that a man had been run over.

They gave first aid until an ambulance arrived, the spokesman said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle attended.

The man was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, she said.

Police also attended the scene.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz