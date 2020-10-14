Traffic builds up after crash in Balclutha

No-one was seriously hurt when two cars crashed in Balclutha this morning. Emergency services were called to the intersection of James St and Elizabeth St, at 10.14am.

Volunteer firefighters attended and helped two occupants from one vehicle, but no cutting was required, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

It is understood that firefighters also helped with cleaning up the scene and with traffic control.

A police spokeswoman said traffic was blocked for some time, perhaps up to an hour, after the crash, but injuries were apparently not serious.

Full details of the crash were not immediately available.