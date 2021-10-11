Two injured in crash near Waitahuna

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a crash on State Highway 8 near Waitahuna early today.
Police said they were notified of the single-car crash, near Manuka Creek, just after 2am.
One person was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition. A second person received minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Diversions were in place for a time but the highway has now reopened.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.