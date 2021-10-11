Two injured in crash near Waitahuna

Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a crash on State Highway 8 near Waitahuna early today.

Police said they were notified of the single-car crash, near Manuka Creek, just after 2am.

One person was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition. A second person received minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Diversions were in place for a time but the highway has now reopened.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.