Water back on in Milton

Water is back on in Milton after Clutha District Council contractors carried out repairs overnight.

Water was cut to the town yesterday evening after a burst water main cut its supply.

A post on the Clutha District Council's Facebook page said the repair was made about 3am, but the town was left operating on the alternative supply overnight.

The main line would be turned on this morning and then flushed.

Consumers could experience low water pressure or dirty water this morning and were asked to contact the council if they had any problems,

In an update just after 9pm last night the council said contractors were working on repairing the burst main, as well as getting an alternative supply up and running.

"It's a big job and they will be working into the night."