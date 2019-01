Police have released the name of the woman who was killed in a crash on State Highway 1 near Waihola on New Year's Eve.

She was 24-year-old Alanna Louise Thom, of Dunedin.

Ms Thom died in a crash that took place north of the town about 1.50pm on December 31.

Another person was injured in the crash and is in a stable condition in Dunedin Hospital.