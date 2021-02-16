Woman missing near Lawrence found safe

A woman whose disappearance sparked a search has been found safe and well roughly 40km from where she went missing on Sunday night.

Police search and rescue co-ordinator Senior Constable Murray Hewitson said the 60-year-old woman from Dunedin was identified by a truck driver about 11.30am this morning at Lee Stream.

She had previously been last seen walking on the Gabriels Gully track at Lawrence on Sunday afternoon by members of the public.

They raised the alarm because at the time the woman appeared to be in distress.

Six search teams accompanied by rescue dogs stopped searching at dusk yesterday, and resumed the search this morning.

Late yesterday all that had been found was a set of footprints believed to have been hers.

Snr Const Hewitson said today it appeared the woman had walked out of the search area and was picked up by a private vehicle on a forestry road.

Police did not have very much information about the driver who picked her up, but she was left with a truck driver who notified police of her whereabouts.