South turns out for New Year celebrations

New Year's Eve celebrations are being held around the South, as residents and tourists farewell a very different and challenging year.

Police say there is a greater number of youths in Wanaka's town centre for New Year's Eve than in previous years - and a lot of under-age drinking.

Area Response Manager Miriam Chittenden tonight described it as "prolific" and said the alcohol appeared to be supplied by parents, which continued to be very disappointing.

She said there had also been a lot of property damage in Wanaka over the past few days, which had coincided with the arrival of a lot of visitors.

Rhythm and Alps security check passengers about to board buses for tonight's festival in Cardrona. PHOTO: KERRE WATERWORTH

In the meantime, police attending the 10th Rhythm and Alps three-day musical festival in Cardrona said there had been no major incidents.

Wanaka is renowned for being the place to be on New Year's Eve - but this year locals are saying it's busier than ever.

Families started arriving in the town centre for the start of the New Year entertainment about 7.30pm, at the same time as the lines grew longer for the bus to Rhythm and Alps.

Queenstown Lakes District Council Deputy Mayor Calum MacLeod said he had spoken to police and the picture being painted "was one of a family-friendly and fairly relaxed holiday period thus far".

He hoped "it continued to be the case".

People head to the town centre for the night's entertainment. PHOTO: KERRE WATERWORTH

Traffic was at a crawl for most of today along Ardmore St from McDougall St to the roundabout at Lakeside Rd.

Holidaymakers take a dip in Lake Wanaka to cool off. PHOTO: KERRE WATERWORTH

From early morning and for much of the day there were no free car parks anywhere along the lake-front, some drivers ignored signs not to park on the grass while others double parked.

The forecast rain did not arrive and hundreds escaped the heat by sheltering under the trees and having a dip in the lake.

It's a fine day for festivities in Queenstown. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

QUEENSTOWN IN PARTY MODE

The music's getting louder, the crowds thicker and levels of sobriety lower as the countdown to New Year's Eve continued in Queenstown tonight.

The outdoor areas of downtown bars are full of noisy patrons, and although the lack of overseas visitors means the town centre is less heaving than 12 months ago, the resort is clearly moving into party mode as darkness falls.

A liquor ban on the waterfront is being enforced in a relaxed manner by police and security staff.

A police media spokewoman said people had been "quite well-behaved so far" in the resort, with no arrests recorded as of 10pm.

The showers stayed away and central Queenstown basked in a golden evening.

There's been live music at Earnslaw Park since 7.30pm, while DJs performed on a second stage at the other end of the resort's waterfront from 9pm.

Families with children mingled with groups of younger people ready for a big night out in downtown bars and clubs.

FIREWORKS TREAT FOR TE ANAU

The crowd is bustling at Te Anau’s Lions Park as New Year's Eve revellers get ready to start the countdown to 2021.

Hundreds of people have congregated in the park to dance to live music at the New Year Party and Fireworks in the Park event in Fiordland.

Fiordland Rotary Club New Years Eve coordinator Shayne Mercer said organisers’ main hope was for attendees to walk away from the evening with “a feel-good feeling’’.

There were plenty of attractions for Te Anau residents and travellers to enjoy at the New Year Party and Fireworks in the Park event in Lions Park. PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER

Te Anau residents and domestic tourists alike are set to witness one of the greatest displays of fireworks the town has ever seen.

From carnival rides to live music and a giant bonfire, there was no shortage of things to enjoy.

The bonfire at Te Anau’s New Years Eve Party is ready to be lit. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mr Skinner said due to increased sponsorship and a new supplier, families would be treated to the best fireworks display the event had ever had.

It was also a chance to try and put the stress of Covid-19 behind them after a challenging year for the popular tourist location.

“Last year’s event was the best numbers we had ever seen - but it will be interesting to know how many domestic tourists we had here this year.’’

The turnout had been “fantastic’’ as holiday crowds flooded in to see out 2020 when the clock struck 12am.

Circus duo Mullet man and Mim perform at Oamaru's Party at the Harbour. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD

PARTY AT HARBOUR IN OAMARU

Party at the Harbour was living up to its name in Oamaru this New Year's Eve, as locals and tourists alike get together for a good time.

Although the weather was overcast with a slight wind, the circus busking duo Mullet man and Mim warmed up the crowd.

There were 200 or so people between the party and Scott's Brewery, and if the cloudy weather didn't "scare people off" the crowd was expected to grow, Waitaki District Council event coordinator Hayley Cusiel said.

It's the second year the council has held the event, with plans to make it an annual affair.

- By Kerre Waterworth, Guy Williams, Abbey Palmer and Ruby Heyward