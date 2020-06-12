$1million income drop expected; rates rise cut to 2%

Invercargill City Council’s expected revenue is forecast to drop about $1million in the next financial year.

Councillors adopted its annual plan at a full council meeting on Tuesday in light of the Covid-19 impact.

The document stated as a result of Covid-19, including forecast increased levels of rates postponement, reduced consents requirements and other areas of reduced revenue from fees for service, revenue was forecast to be approximately $1million lower.

Council strategy and policy manager Rhiannon Suter said due to reduced revenue and a lower rates rise, council would operate a deficit budget.

Rates would be affected and while the council’s long-term plan projected a 3.14% rates increase, councillors voted to cut that to 2%.

Rates revenue was expected to increase from $63.7million to $65.3million.

"This allows council to continue its essential programme of renewals and other capital works, which will provide employment opportunities and support for business."

Infrastructure projects in the 2020-21 annual plan include sewerage renewal ($7.0million), water supply ($7.1million) and roading ($6.8million).

Other projects on the document were the demolition of Esk St West ($2.5million), street-scaping/bus terminal of CBD ($2.2million), museum storage facility ( $2.0million), Anderson House strengthening ($1.7million, Water Tower strengthening ($1.4million), administration building ($1.0million).

Cr Nobby Clark said he believed councillors had a short time to consider the long document that was missing much information.

However, his counterparts did not agree and adopted the plan.