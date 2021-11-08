45% of Covid vaccinations first doses

Photo: Getty Images

About 45% of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered during the recent Farmgate tour in Southland were first doses, the Southern District Health Board says.

Gore Mayor Tracy Hicks and Southland Mayor Gary Tong toured Southland last week, taking caravans and WellSouth staff across the region in a push to get more people vaccinated.

Provisional numbers provided by the SDHB showed 285 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered during the five-day-tour, which visited 24 communities.

Of that number, about 130 were first doses, a SDHB spokeswoman said.

SDHB Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme lead Karl Metzler was pleased with the numbers.

"This was a great effort, and we are very appreciative to the mayors, councils and the vaccination teams who supported the initiative," Mr Metzler said.

"They were able to reach into some of our most rural communities and have important conversations along the way, which at this stage of the programme is incredibly valuable."

The mayors and health teams would be be back in three weeks to follow up and offer second doses.

As of yesterday, 66.74% of Southland’s eligible population was double-dosed was 66.74% while 82.43% have had at least one jab.

The SDHB is at 80% for double vaccination.

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz