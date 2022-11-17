Alliance Group casts net for 400 seasonal workers

The Alliance Lorneville plant. Photo: Abbey Palmer

The Alliance Group will look to the North Island and beyond to bring in 400 seasonal workers to cope with its employee shortfall.

Some of the imported staff may live on site due to the Southland accommodation squeeze.

Alliance manufacturing general manager Willie Wiese confirmed yesterday the company was recruiting up to 400 seasonal staff from across the country as well as from overseas for its Lorneville and Mataura plants.

They would help make up the shortfall in numbers Alliance could not recruit locally in Southland, he said.

"New Zealand’s meat processing and exporting sector has a chronic labour shortage.

"Unemployment is also low, especially in our regional communities where our plants are located," he said.

"Without sufficient labour, we cannot run our plants at the desired capacity, nor provide our customers with the required cut."

While this was good news for the region’s economy, it could raise some concerns around where the 400 workers will be housed.

Like much of the country, accommodation is in short supply in Southland.

When questioned where the Alliance would accommodate all the seasonal workers, Mr Wiese acknowledged housing was also a challenge.

"We recognise there is a shortage of housing in Southland.

"However, we’re absolutely committed to looking after our seasonal workers, providing appropriate accommodation, pastoral care and a programme that welcomes and introduces them to the local community."

"Some will be accommodated in homes on site at our Lorneville plant and others will be staying in the community or accommodation leased by Alliance Group.”

Southland Business Chamber chief executive Sheree Carey said there were a range of factors why businesses across the region were struggling to attract staff.

The lack of quality housing was high on the list, she said.

"The feedback we have from our business community is that housing always has been a barrier for employment.

"We need good-quality homes with proper insulation so families can move into the region."

