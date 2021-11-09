Almost 400 jabs on tour

Tuesday, 9 November 2021

    The Southern District Health Board released yesterday the final numbers for the ‘‘farmgate tour’’ of Southland.

    Gore Mayor Tracy Hicks and Southland Mayor Gary Tong toured 24 communities in Southland last week, taking caravans and WellSouth staff across the region in a push to get more people vaccinated against Covid-19.

    At the weekend, the SDHB provided provisional figures of 285 doses delivered, but yesterday a spokeswoman confirmed 397 vaccine doses had been administered in total, of which

    192 were first doses (48.4%) and 205 second doses (51.6%).

