Community celebration

Southland's Revival group will hold a free community event in Wallacetown to celebrate Easter.

A group of friends from various churches in Southland have come together to put on a fun, family day out for the community. The Easter celebration will take place on April 4 at 22 Old Main Rd in Wallacetown from 4pm-8pm.

Group spokesman Mark Officer said the event was about showing their love for the community.

‘‘In these tough times, this is a free and safe place for families to come and enjoy worship music and meet new people.’’ There will be live music and a short message about Easter.

Children’s entertainment will include a Bouncy Castle and lifesized games, plus there will be a stag roaring competition and an appearance from community figure Wapiti Bob. Organisers are putting on a sausage sizzle and lamb on the spit plus tea, coffee and ice-creams The night will end with a bonfire.

Visitors are encouraged to wear gumboots and bring deck chairs. A marquee has been provided in the case of wet weather. The family night out is a no-alcohol event. The event is being supported by Paul Smith Earth Moving, Smiths Cranes, Kaiwera Wind Farm and Three Rivers Contracting.