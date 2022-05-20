Amundsen announces bid for Invercargill mayoralty

rebeccaamundsen.jpg Invercargilll councillor Rebecca Amundsen. Photo: Supplied

Invercargill city councillor Rebecca Amundsen (44) has announced her intention to run for mayor in the local body elections this October.

She made a previous run for the position while serving as deputy mayor in 2019.

Having close to a decade of experience on the Invercargill City Council, Cr Amundsen said she was ready to lead the city into a new era.

“With all the challenges we face post-Covid, now more than ever, Invercargill needs fresh thinking, a sharp strategic direction and a solid connection between council and the community,” she said.

“We need a fresh, innovative leadership team, one that’s prepared to make Invercargill an even better place to live.”

She has been a resident of Invercargill for 21 years and contributes to several community initiatives, including leading various organisations in governance roles such as Arts Murihiku, the District Licensing Committee, the Dan Davin Literary Foundation, the Performance, Policy and Partnership Committee and the Southland branch of the National Council of Women.

She served as deputy mayor of Invercargill from 2017-2019 and was involved in numerous projects such as the Community Wellbeing Fund, the development of a community vision for Bluff, and she has continually pushed for a more visible arts, cultural and heritage sector.

Cr Amundsen has also been an outspoken advocate for housing and fairer rates, and says the next term is critical for the Invercargill City Council.

“I love living in Invercargill, but I’m under no illusion that we need to make some serious and swift changes to make this city a place our children will return to, and a place that attracts businesses, skilled workers and tourists,” she said.

“I am ready to get stuck in and lead this change. With strong leadership and open communication between communities and council, we can guarantee a better future for the people of Invercargill and Bluff.”

Cr Amundsen said that if elected as mayor, her focus will be leading a transparent and accountable council, making Invercargill a more attractive place to live, work, and visit, and to preserve the local environment for future generations.

Cr Amundsen will be joining current Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt, current Southland Mayor Gary Tong, and Bluff Community Board member Noel Peterson, in the running for the position.

- by Ben Tomsett