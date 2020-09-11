Friday, 11 September 2020

AOS called after gunshots heard in Gore overnight

    By Molly Houseman
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Residents are feeling unsettled after gunshots were heard in Gore last night.

    Senior sergeant Cynthia Fairley said police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity of Hokonui Drive about 9.45pm.

    An Armed Offenders Squad and local staff conducted a search of a residential property, seizing a number of "items of interest".

    Two people were reported to have received minor injuries that were not related to a firearm, she said.

    No arrests had been made at that time.

    "We appreciate this incident was unsettling for residents in the area and we are making further enquiries to understand the circumstances."

    Anyone with information should contact police via 105 and quote file number 200911/8665 or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

