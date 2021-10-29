Appeal for info as Riverton crash driver named

Police have named a driver killed in Southland and are appealing for information about the crash.

Adamu Kaitai, of Invercargill, died in the single-vehicle crash about 8pm on Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bay Rd and Brook St in Riverton and the 24-year-old died at the scene.

Police today said they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw the crash, or a blue late-1990s model sedan driving in the area around that time.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash, the vehicle, or has any relevant information to contact police on 105 and quote the file number 211028/2590.