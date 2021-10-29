Friday, 29 October 2021

12.22 pm

Appeal for info as Riverton crash driver named

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Police have named a driver killed in Southland and are appealing for information about the crash.

    Adamu Kaitai, of Invercargill, died in the single-vehicle crash about 8pm on Wednesday.

    The crash happened at the intersection of Bay Rd and Brook St in Riverton and the 24-year-old died at the scene.

    Police today said they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw the crash, or a blue late-1990s model sedan driving in the area around that time.

    Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash, the vehicle, or has any relevant information to contact police on 105 and quote the file number 211028/2590.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter